DATCP Sees Rise in Scam Letters Related to Antivirus Subscriptions

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has seen a rise in complaints from Wisconsin consumers receiving fake antivirus letters from scammers. These letters are often received via email, however in recent weeks several consumers have reported receiving physical documents in the USPS Mail.

The scam antivirus letters falsely claim that the recipient’s subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe software has been renewed and their bank account will be charged several hundred dollars. The letters often provide a phony customer service number that connects the consumer to a scammer. If you receive a similar letter and do not have an antivirus subscription with Norton, do not call the numbers provided in the letter. If you have a Norton antivirus subscription and have questions about its status, contact the company through a trusted contact method.

Scammers take advantage of the fact that your first instinct might be to call the number provided in the scam letter. If you call, the scammer may ask you to verify your credit card information and computer passwords or even ask you to download a computer program. This program may allow scammers to gain access to your computer, install malware, block you from your own files, and sell you worthless services.

Keep scammers away with these simple tips:

Watch for emails and letters that claim your bank account will be charged for an unfamiliar subscription.

Do not call the phone numbers listed on suspicious letters received via email or USPS Mail.

Never give out computer passwords to a stranger on the phone.

Never allow remote access to your computer unless it is with a trusted source.

Do not give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number, credit card numbers, or bank account numbers.

For additional information or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wi.gov, send an email to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1 (800) 422-7128.