WisDOT announces weight limit removals for North Central Region state highways

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region today announced the schedule for lifting the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be effective at Noon on Monday, May 9, 2022 on the following highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Road to the Shawano County line

WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45

WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the Forest County line

WIS 52, Forest County, from the Langlade County line to Smith Road

WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County line to WIS 64

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S

WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County line

WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County line to US 45

Class II roadway weight restrictions are still in effect for Zone 1. Additional information and updates for weight limit restrictions can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website at: http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/ssnl-wt-rsrctns/class2roads.aspx

For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

Bookmark the North Central Region Construction Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/

Check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website: https://511wi.gov/

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.