Antigo Visual Arts Gallery Show

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) Summer 2022 judged art gallery show is on display and art is for sale on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum until August 12. The reception that was held on May 13th brought in many onlookers and awards were announced as artists discussed their techniques and enjoyed local Sartori cheese, Antigo Bakery cookies, and wine donated by BB Jacks.

Awards were given to: Carol Hettinga – Misty Marsh- 1st place; Danna Gabriel – Insomnia – 2nd place; Vicki Eldridge – Who’s Totem – 3rd place; Camille Converse-Smith – The Forest and The Trees- honorable mention; Vicki Eldridge- Ethyl – honorable mention & viewer’s choice; Greg Koeppel – Last of Their Kind – artist’s choice.

AVA is an organization of growing artists, young and old. Whether you have a formal art background or you are just getting started, we feel you have something to contribute. You can find registration forms online at https://www.antigovisualarts.org/.

AVA Public Art is growing in our community and encompasses projects like the Sitting Pretty Fundraiser held during “Party On The Ave,” the Downtown Mural Project, and the Plastic Bottle Cap Project collaborated with the Antigo Public Library.