Local Girl has Lemonade Stand Benefitting Langlade County Humane Society

SUBMITTED BY STACY LUEBBE

A local kid, Harper Fiedler, has been volunteering weekly at the Langlade County Humane Society. She decided she wanted to do more than just volunteer. Recently, she had a lemonade stand during the Antigo Citywide Rummage Sale. She was accepting both monetary and physical item donations for the Langlade County Humane Society. She also sold resin key chains and magnets made by Alycia Fetterly to benefit the Humane Society. Despite an extremely slow weekend, many who stopped were very generous. She was able to take the monetary donations and purchase $100 worth of items for the Humane Society. She plans to do this on and off all summer, so be on the lookout for future lemonade sales!

