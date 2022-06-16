Joe Volpentesta Signs Letter of Intent to Golf at Ottawa University of Arizona

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH, ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Antigo athletics was proud to host a signing for Joe Volpentesta recently! Joe had an amazing High School golf career ending it with a second place finish at State! Joe signed a letter of intent to golf at Ottawa University of Arizona where he will golf for the Spirit. We are very excited for him and wish him the best of luck as he moves onto the collegiate level!