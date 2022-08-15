WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #20

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 21 intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install rumble strips and will continue restoration.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter flagging operations on WIS 13 and WIS 21. Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet are in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be painting at the Wolf River Bridge and placing gravel from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon north to Railroad Avenue in the town of Argonne

Schedule: July 11 to late October

Project Description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt, replace culverts and guardrail and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install guardrail and start restoration work at the Middle Branch Peshtigo River site.

Traffic impacts: During most construction, WIS 32 will remain open to through traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Oconto County line to County C in the town of Wabeno

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 3

Project Description:

In the rural areas north and south of Carter:

Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphaltic pavement and overlay the highway with new asphalt; pave the shoulders from Old WIS 32 to Industrial Park Road to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian users; replace culverts and repair culvert ends; and install centerline rumble strips.

In the Carter urban area:

Crews will replace the asphaltic pavement; remove the parking lane and narrow the road to a standard 36-foot width from curb to curb; replace curb and gutter; and make storm sewer repairs, including replacing a storm sewer outfall near Ferry Ranch Lane with ditch cleaning.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be continuing restoration and begin milling and paving the northbound lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging. A 10-foot maximum lane width will be in place.

Forest and Oneida counties

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon to Three Lakes

Schedule: July 20 to late October; work at Julia Creek is expected to take place in May 2023

Project Description: Crews will replace seven culverts in Forest County and two in Oneida County. Crews will place one new culvert in Oneida County, clear ditches and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing and replacing culverts at Scott Creek.

Traffic impacts: Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, WIS 32 will be closed at Scott Creek. The posted detour is US 8 and US 45.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis32threelakes/

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to Sept. 12

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work on this project is expected to resume on Aug. 22.

Traffic impacts: None

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48-by-76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pour the approach slab, curb and gutter and then pave and place guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish restoration, pave, place shoulder gravel and guardrail and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic is being detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107littlepinecreek/

Marathon County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bridges in Marathon County

Schedule: Aug. 8 to Sept. 14

Project description: Crews will remove existing polymer overlays on five bridges and replace them with new overlays. Crews will add polymer overlays to the surfaces of two other bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 51 Bridge over Decator Drive: Crews will apply a new polymer overlay.

North- and southbound US 51 bridges over Big Rib River: Crews will remove and replace the polymer overlay.



Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect single-lane and ramp closures on the northbound US 51 bridge over Rib River. The westbound WIS 29 ramp will be closed. The posted detour will be northbound US 51 to WIS 32 and westbound WIS 52 to westbound WIS 29. The northbound County NN ramp will be closed without a posted detour.

Motorists can expect a single-lane closure on the southbound US 51 bridge over Rib River from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug.18.

Motorists can expect a single-lane closure on the southbound US 51 bridge over Decator Drive on Friday, Aug. 19.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51overlays/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 19

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete site restoration, place pavement markings, and install traffic signals at the intersection of WIS 153 and County B.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures on WIS 153 from the intersection of WIS 153 and County B to Water Street. WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic, from Rangeline Road to the intersection of WIS 153 and County B and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Highway: WIS 153 (NEW)

Location: WIS 107 to Rangeline Road in Mosinee

Schedule: Aug. 15 to Sept. 9 and May 2023

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement and replace nine culverts, curb and gutter. Milling and paving operations are scheduled for May 2023.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place traffic control and will begin replacing culverts near WIS 107.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 is closed to through traffic from Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 26 for culvert replacement, and traffic is detoured via WIS 107, WIS 29 to US 51. During curb and gutter work, motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Northridge Street in Marshfield to Reflection Street in Stratford

Schedule: Aug. 1 to Nov. 15

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, make repairs to the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River, pave the shoulders and replace culverts and cattle passes with new culverts and guardrail. Crews will modify intersections to aid in reducing crashes.

County AAA/North Galvin Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn and right-turn lanes.

Staadt Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn lanes.

County C East: Widen the T-intersection to allow for the addition of a southbound median left-turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish deck repairs and prepare the deck for the overlay. Crews will also prepare the roadway for culvert work, install culvert pipes, pave at the culvert replacement areas and install erosion control.

Traffic impacts: WIS 97 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flaggers. One lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals will be open during the work on the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River. Drake Avenue will be closed while the temporary traffic signals are in operation for the work on the structure.

Highway: WIS 34

Location: WIS 34 and County DB/Old 51 Road

Schedule: Aug. 8 to mid-November

Project description: Crews willconstruct a roundabout at the intersection and place new pavement markings and signage.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install traffic and erosion controls, continue tree clearing operations and begin constructing the temporary road along the north side of WIS 34.

Traffic impacts: WIS 34 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures and flagging operations. Old US 51 northbound from WIS 34 will be closed without a posted detour.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis34db/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 7, 2023

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling, repairing pavement and paving the northbound median lane of I-39.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures northbound from north of the County D overpass to south of the County M overpass. Motorists can also expect quarter-mile southbound lane closures at various locations along the northbound work zone.

The inside lane and shoulders of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and again from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug.15 to noon Friday, Aug. 19.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/

Marquette and Green Lake Counties

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Fox River Bridge in Princeton to the White River Bridge in Neshkoro

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 16

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement, repair or replace culverts and guardrail and upgrade sidewalk curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards in Princeton and Neshkoro.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace curb ramps in Princeton and Neshkoro and then begin patching pavement and placing topsoil at the sites.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and flagging on the north- and southbound lanes of WIS 73 in Neshkoro and Princeton.

Oneida County

Highway: US 45

Location: WIS 32 to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 5 tomid-October

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Urban US 45 (Three Lakes):

Crews will install curb, gutter and curb ramps.

Rural US 45:

· Crews will finish paving.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a milled roadway and lane closures controlled by flagging. One 16-foot travel lane will be maintained. A posted 9-foot width restriction will be in effect during culvert pipe replacement and storm sewer work.

Highway: US 45

Location: Langlade County line north to US 8 South

Schedule: July 26 to Oct. 14

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement; replace culverts; install new storm sewer; and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill, pave and pour new curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace culvert end sections and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Kildeer Road to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 21 to mid-October

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement from the driving lanes, parking lanes and paved shoulders, and place new asphalt; replace and/or line deficient culvert pipes; replace deteriorated curb and gutter segments in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff; reconstruct deteriorated storm sewer manholes and inlets; replace deficient guardrail; reconstruct curb ramps at intersections in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards to the maximum extent practical; install centerline rumble strips to enhance safety along rural segment; replace existing thermoplastic snowmobile trail crossings; and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace curbing and sidewalk.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47/

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 10

o Crews will form and pour the barrier walls on the north half of the US 10 bridge over I-39.

o Crews will remove pavement and install storm sewer. They also will place gravel and pour curb and gutter along the US 10 westbound lanes on both sides of the bridge over I-39 and on the I-39 northbound off-ramp and then pave the roadway and ramps.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection

o Crews will replace traffic loops and pave on Maple Bluff Road.

I-39 North- and Southbound Crews will remove forms used to pour the structure.



Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect a northbound right-lane closure on I-39 from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to noon Friday, Aug. 19.

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East- and westbound US 10 lane closures across the I-39 Bridge. At least one lane is open in each direction.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West WIS 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West WIS 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East WIS 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Nov. 22

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39:

Crews will pave, place shoulder gravel and pavement markings on the north and south crossover and install additional traffic control.

County B

Crews will install guardrail and landscape County B.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect closures of the north- and southbound I-39 inside lanes approximately a half-mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during lane closures.

Motorists can expect closures of the east- and westbound County B outside lanes approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39, County X to Marathon County line

Schedule: July 5 to mid-August

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement on I-39 and the on- and off-ramps at the County DB interchange. Crews will also be cleaning culvert pipes, repairing pipe separation and replacing guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install rumble strips and shoulder gravel on the right shoulder. Other work will include restoration and pipe cleaning.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure on northbound I-39 between 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 and noon Friday, Aug. 19.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: I-39

Location: Waushara County Line to Birch Drive south of Portage

Schedule: Aug. 1 to late October

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, replace or repair culvert pipes and upgrade guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will break and remove concrete and begin paving at the north end of the project.

Traffic impacts: Southbound I-39 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect single-lane closures with 12-foot width restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbpoco/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will sweep the roadway, install temporary traffic control devices and complete work on the storm sewer inlets and manholes.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

Starting as early as Friday, Aug. 12: Traffic will be shifted to the west side of the roadway onto the newly constructed southbound lanes. MacArthur Way and Springville Drive, both closed at the west side intersection with Post Road, will reopen when Post Road traffic is shifted onto the newly constructed southbound lanes. Roberts Road will close at the east side intersection with Post Road.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8 at the railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will grade, pave, place guardrail and work on the shoulders.

Railroad bridge: Crews will work on the approaches and place pavement markings and a protective surface treatment on the south side of the deck.

South Fork Flambeau River Bridge: Crews will mill, grade, pave, place guardrail, work on the shoulders and begin to landscape.

North Fork Flambeau River Bridge: Crews will work on deck preparation, repair the barrier wall and place rock and gravel at the base of the structure.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Walnut Street in Fifield to the bridge over the north fork of the Flambeau River

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 19

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace two culverts, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 156

Location: Bridge over Herman Creek

Schedule: June 16 to late August

Project description: Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Additional work will include reconstructing about 300 feet of roadway above the culvert, widening shoulders and extending shoulder slopes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be grading the road, placing base aggregate, paving hot-mix asphalt pavement and landscaping.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 156 is closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. The detour is WIS 47 between Briarton and Bonduel to WIS 29 between Bonduel and Angelica to WIS 55 between Angelica and Rose Lawn.

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to Aug. 9

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish construction items.

Traffic impacts: None.

Highway: US 45

Location: Chain O Lakes Road to the Michigan state line

Schedule: July 18 to Sept. 20

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, overlay the roadway with new asphalt, install rumble strips, replace or extend culverts as needed and replace deteriorated thermoplastic snowmobile crossings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Depot Street to the south intersection of WIS 161

Schedule: July 11 to Sept. 2

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt and widen the existing 11-foot travel lanes and variable width shoulder to 12-foot lanes with centerline rumble strips and 3-foot paved shoulders from North Main Street in Scandinavia to County B East. Other improvements include replacing pedestrian curb ramps that don’t meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, replacing the sidewalk and curb ramps from Division Street to Ellefson Street in Iola and replacing the guardrail near Depot Street in Scandinavia.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install new pavement markings and rumble strips and complete the remaining restoration.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 12

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at the I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace curb and gutter and begin site restoration.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect the eastbound turn lane/outside lane to be closed from the northbound I-39 off ramp to Madison Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be shaping and constructing the outside gravel shoulders and starting guardrail replacement on the outside shoulder.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on final construction items.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

Wood County

Highway: WIS 173

Location: Juneau County line to WIS 80

Schedule: July 7 to Aug. 19

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, recycle the pavement and then pave new asphalt pavement. In addition, they will replace a culvert and upgrade substandard guardrail.

Anticipated work schedule: Crews will pave, apply temporary pavement markings, grade the shoulders, install rock trenches, install guardrail at the south end of the project and mill in rumble strips along the centerline.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis173wood/

Highway: WIS 173

Location: County G North to WIS 73

Schedule: July 11 to Oct. 6

Project description: Crews will remove the top two inches of asphalt pavement and replace it with two inches of new asphalt. Sidewalk curb ramps and the four-track railroad crossings between Garrison and Patton avenues also will be replaced.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace pedestrian curb ramps, curb and storm sewer grates from Waterworks Road to WIS 73 along Market Street.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter intermittent flagging operations. Portions of sidewalk will be closed during construction. Signing will be provided to direct pedestrian traffic to alternate routes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis173countygto73/

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:

· Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

· View traffic cameras, lane closures and more at www.511wi.gov