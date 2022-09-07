Cedar Wedge Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Bacon

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel, Wis., is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The recall includes the following:

Smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in approximately 1-lb. packages. Product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022, and includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of this product should discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Marvin Beachy, Cedar Wedge Farm, at (715) 758-2166.

USDA Recall Classifications