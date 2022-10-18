Sex Offender Special Release Notification
FROM ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jacob L. Ball will be released back into the community due to meeting his mandatory prison sentence with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be living at: 1215 Neva Road, Antigo, WI 54409.
In accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) it has been determined that the following information on Jacob Ball should be released to the local media and residents of the City of Antigo. Mr. Ball will be a resident of the community as is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program.
Jacob Ball was convicted of the following:
- Cause child to view or listen to sexual activity in 2004 and 2013
- Exposing genitals to a child in 2013
- Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-Exposure in 2004 and 2012.
- Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-In Public in 2013
Mr. Ball is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program and required to comply with the electronic monitoring requirements.
Special Conditions of Supervision:
- No unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with victim; not to consume drugs
- Comply with Standard Sex Offender Rules; cooperate with electronic monitoring
- Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; comply with all requirements and
The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be reviewed at: https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders