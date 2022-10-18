Sex Offender Special Release Notification

FROM ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jacob L. Ball will be released back into the community due to meeting his mandatory prison sentence with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be living at: 1215 Neva Road, Antigo, WI 54409.

In accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) it has been determined that the following information on Jacob Ball should be released to the local media and residents of the City of Antigo. Mr. Ball will be a resident of the community as is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program.

Jacob Ball was convicted of the following:

Cause child to view or listen to sexual activity in 2004 and 2013

Exposing genitals to a child in 2013

Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-Exposure in 2004 and 2012.

Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-In Public in 2013

Mr. Ball is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program and required to comply with the electronic monitoring requirements.

Special Conditions of Supervision:

No unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with victim; not to consume drugs

Comply with Standard Sex Offender Rules; cooperate with electronic monitoring

Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; comply with all requirements and

The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be reviewed at: https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders