NAMI Northwoods News

NAMI Northwoods is an affiliate of NAMI National & Wisconsin. We are a non-profit organization that provides support, education and advocacy throughout the Marathon, Lincoln, and Langlade counties. We advocate on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI Northwoods has office space at Grace United Church at 535 3rd Ave Wausau.

WISE Readers Book Study Group – We are excited to be partnering with Grace UCC to start a book study group. Our goal will be to share books that promote awareness of mental health and that help to end the stigma of mental health issues. The letters in WISE stand for Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive and Engaged and Grace UCC is in the process of becoming a WISE congregation, which seeks to welcome communities for people who have been touched by mental illness or brain disorders.

Our first book we will be reading is entitled Blessed are the Crazy: Breaking the Silence about Mental Illness, Family and Church by Sarah Griffith Lund. “When do you learn that “normal” doesn’t include lots of yelling, lots of sleeping, lots of beating? In Blessed Are the Crazy: Breaking the Silence about Mental Illness, Family, and Church, Sarah Griffith Lund looks back at her father’s battle with bipolar disorder, and the helpless sense of déjà vu as her brother and cousin endure mental illness, as well. With a small group study guide and “Ten Steps for Developing a Mental Health Ministry in Your Congregation,” Blessed Are the Crazy is more than memoir-it’s a resource for churches and other faith-based groups to provide healing and comfort. Part of The Young Clergy Women Project.” ~ Amazon.com

How can you join us? Please go to this google form (https://forms.gle/LiL8DpYT3XR6RYNK7)and sign up! Our first meeting will be in January 2023.

Family Support Group – a peer- led support group for family members, caregivers of individuals living with a mental health condition. Support group offers education, resources and advocacy. Support group meets at Grace United Church on the 4th Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.

Nami Peer Support – peer -led group for anyone concerned about their own mental health. Focus is on wellness and different strategies to cope. The support group meets at 2:00 p.m., the second Monday of the month in the Fellowship Hall at Grace United Church. Another support group meets at Biggby Coffee house in Rib Mountain on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5:30- 6:30. It is not necessary to sign up for support groups.

NAMI Northwoods and NAMI WI have resources for family members and consumers and those can be found at: https://www.naminorthwoods.org/resources/

Bernie Corsten, Executive Director

715-432-0180 | [email protected] | www.naminorthwoods.org