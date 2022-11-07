VETERAN’S DAY ACTIVITIES

Antigo

On Friday, November 11th, the Antigo Middle School is holding their annual Veteran’s Day program at 9am in the Middle School Gymnasium. It will run between 45 minutes to an hour. This year’s speaker is Steve Bradley. The students have submitted artwork to the office for the cover of our programs. Each grade level will have an art piece displayed on the cover. The Middle School band and choir will be performing patriotic music selections and some students will present poems/sayings during the program as well. All of the community is invited to attend and military members past and present are recognized during the program.

Elcho

On Friday, November 11th, the Veteran’s Day program will be held at Charlie Flood Field House at 10:30am. Please park in the west/activity entrance. A meal will be provided for those attending the ceremony. This event is open to the public.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood Elementary/Middle School Veteran’s Day program will begin at 9:30am on Friday, November 11th and the High School program will begin at 8:25am.

White Lake

At 9am on Friday, November 11th White Lake School District will be holdingtheir Veteran’s Day Ceremony in the small gym on. All grade levels will be incorporated into the program and it is open to the public.

Wabeno

The Wabeno School District will be holding their Veteran’s Day assembly on Friday, November 11th . Local veterans will raise the flag the recite the Pledge of Allegiance with students to start the day. A special breakfast will be severed at 8:30am in the H.S. commons. At 10am, all veterans and the public are invited to enter the H.S. gymnasium for the assembly. The Potawatomi Fire Nation Drum Group will also perform. The Wabeno School District is especially proud and honored to host Blazewicz’s display at this year’s assembly.