Community Calendar for 11-7-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 7th – 11th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic November 9th, 12-1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 9th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

City of Antigo Brush & Mulch Site Open November 9th 12-7pm, November 12th 8am-4pm. N1985 Dump Road, Antigo. Location Phone: 715-350-7316.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 9th 1-2:30pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Virtual Bedtime Stories November 9th 6:30-6:40pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

AVA Art Show & Sale Autumn Blessings 2022 November 10th 10am-4pm, Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. Contact: Ava Visual Arts, Email: [email protected], Phone: 715-627-4464.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center November 10th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet November 10-13th 7pm. Nancy Volk Auditorium 4325 Branch St., Wabeno. The dept will present a very silly and fun rendition. Saturday and Sunday shows offer a “dessert & show” ticket option. Gen admission $5. Please reserve dessert tickets by contacting Janet DeJean Newton 715-473-5122 ext 3439

Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia November 10th 1-2pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Alzheimer’s Association® is offering an education workshop covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. This workshop provides a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed. To learn more about this program, or to register (registration is appreciated), please contact Julie St. Pierre at (715) 352-4091 or [email protected] Individuals can also register by reaching out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900

NTC Tailgating Cooking Class November 11th 6-8:30pm. Antigo NTC Campus 312 Forest Ave., Antigo. Tailgating Packers VS the Cowboys! This is a hands on class, how to make all these tailgating foods. Plus come hungry because you will be eating everything you are making!!! Menu: Texas smoked brisket, southwestern skirt steak fajitas, charro beans, grilled tex-mex street corn. $55. More Info: https://www.ntc.edu/academics-training/courses/culinary-arts/packers-tailgating-across-country/23786

Shining the Light of Peace Christmas Gala November 11th 6-10pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. A festive, elegant night bringing the community together in support of Peace Lutheran School. Live & silent auction, appetizers & drinks, and special desserts. Paula Breutzmann:

[email protected]

Annual Kick-off Concert November 11th 6:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Support the United Way of Langlade Co. by supporting this lively event. Performances featuring Hip Pocket & Slim Man. Sign up to get your seats – table sponsors get 8 seats for $550, and Food and Drink Sponsors get 4 seats for $400. There will be drinks, appetizers, desserts, as well as acknowledgement of sponsorship throughout the evening. (715) 623-5511

Flash Mini-sale November 11th– November 19th 10:30am-1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stop in to purchase some of the awesome book donations the library has received. All proceeds of these sales benefit the Antigo Public Library Foundation.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show November 12th -Every Saturday from November 5th through December 17th, 9am-3pm. 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

Blood Drive November 12th 9am-2pm. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. Please schedule your donation by calling 800-280-4102. All presenting donors will receive a $10 off coupon active immediately.

Explore Downtown District November 12th 9am-5pm. Downtown Antigo, 5th Ave. Pick up your Passport at participating businesses and have your Passport stamped with a purchase. After your journey to participating businesses, turn your Passport in at Hix Hoffman House to be entered into the Grand Prize Basket drawing. Also, receive a scratch-off coupon to see what discount you may have won, to be redeemed at participating businesses from December 1-31, 2022. Contact: Rick Montgomery Phone: 715-889-2409

Holiday Bazaar November 12th 10am-1:30pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S Superior St., Antigo. There will be a luncheon, bakery booth, Secret Santa gifts,, crafts and quilts, raffles, duck pond, and more. All are welcome.

Gartzke Volunteer Work Day November 12th (Rescheduled from the 5th) All morning. W6379 5th Ave. Road, Polar. Bike and Ski Club Members will be in the parking lot and lodge with work assignments. 715-226-0497

*Meetings*

Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Meeting November 10th 10am. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Elections, seed exchange, short talk of the 3 toothed trefoil plant. Open to the public. 715-623-6595

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting November 7th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council- Regular Session November 9th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission- Regular Meeting November 14th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 9th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Stroke Support November 11th 10-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 13th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]