November 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin

Motorists can show appreciation and give snowplow drivers space to safely do their job

Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed Monday, November 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin to remind motorists to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.

“We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock to clear Wisconsin’s state and local roadways to ensure safe driving conditions every winter season,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Motorists are encouraged to show their appreciation to snowplow drivers and drive carefully, give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoid travel during heavy storms.”

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin has maintained a unique partnership with the state’s 72 county highway departments. During the winter, county highway workers help keep interstate, U.S. and state highways safe by providing snow plowing, salting and liquid brine applications. WisDOT works with Wisconsin counties year-round to establish best practices and test new tools for safety and efficiency.

Wisconsin now joins some neighboring states to allow flashing green warning lights on maintenance vehicles. In April 2022, Act 255 was signed into law and enables use of fluorescent green warning lights on county or municipal maintenance vehicles, in addition to red or amber lights. The additional green warning lights are meant to increase safety, enhance driver awareness and improve visibility of maintenance vehicles.

Motorists can thank Wisconsin snowplow drivers by staying safe on the road this winter.