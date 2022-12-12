Elcho Craft Fair Success

10th Annual

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

This year’s Annual Craft Fair at the Elcho Pavilion was held on December 3rd. This was the 10th year this fair has been running in the community. They had a very successful day, with 25 vendors, food, and many raffle prizes. They supported the Girl Scouts in their effort to raise money with a bake sale and included the Elcho Historical Society to support their cause. They also collected nonperishables for Elcho Food Pantry. Thank you to the community and volunteers who bring this successful event back every year.