Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EventsLocal
EventsElcho Craft Fair Success

Elcho Craft Fair Success

By Natasha Winkler
December 12, 2022
0
0

10th Annual

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

This year’s Annual Craft Fair at the Elcho Pavilion was held on December 3rd. This was the 10th year this fair has been running in the community. They had a very successful day, with 25 vendors, food, and many raffle prizes.  They supported the Girl Scouts in their effort to raise money with a bake sale and included the Elcho Historical Society to support their cause.  They also collected nonperishables for Elcho Food Pantry. Thank you to the community and volunteers who bring this successful event back every year.

Tagscraft fairElcho
Previous Article

“Surviving the Holidays”

Next Article

How to Stay Mentally Sharp After Retirement

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.