Nathan Visser, Keigen Koeppel, Mitchell Klaar, Sienna Mahner, Addison Habeck, Sandra Clune Garcia, and Kaydence Krook.

Our miniature King and Queen are Scarlett Anderson and Maveryk Goerke.

Prom will take place in the Elcho School Commons on Saturday, April 20th from 7-11pm. Community members are welcome to attend the Grand March which will start promptly at 8:00 p.m.