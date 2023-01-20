Langlade County Snowmobile Trails to Open



From: Al Murray, Langlade County Forest Administrator

THE SOUTHERN UNIT (ZONE B) OF THE LANGLADE COUNTY SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO OPEN ON FRIDAY JANUARY 20th, At

6:00 A.M.

ZONE A TRAILS REMAIN OPEN WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THOSE SECTIONS OF TRAIL

BETWEEN INTERSECTIONS 49 & 58 AND INTERSECTIONS 21B & 22B WHICH WILL REMAIN

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

These Zone B trails will be open to ATVs on January 30, 2023. Zone A trails opened to ATVs on

January 17. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F.

UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system due to weight and

width of these machines.

The Langlade County Snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the existing trails, have put in

many volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming to provide snowmobile trails for your use.

Please support the snow clubs, thank them for their efforts and patronized their business sponsors.

All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until

they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. As always, the Langlade County Forestry

& Recreation Department recommends riders stay on clearly marked trails. Please respect private

property; use of trails across private lands is a privilege. Always exercise caution when riding a

snowmobile. The trails are in early season condition some wet areas may be present due to

rain earlier this week. Trail clubs report that trail surfaces were good to excellent following

the latest snowfall.

Due to damage caused by the ice storm that hit Langlade County on December 15th we advise

caution as the ice will continue to break trees for the foreseeable future.

For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit

their social media pages.

For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade

County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

We hope that you enjoy the Langlade county trail system this winter and thank you for supporting

the economy and businesses of Langlade County!

Al Murray, Langlade County Forest Administrator