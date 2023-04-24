LeRoyer Child Care Center Celebrated Week of the Young Child

At the beginning of April, the Week of the Young Child was celebrated throughout the nation.

This week is set aside to recognize the importance of the early childhood years as the foundation for learning in all children and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

LeRoyer Child Care Center in Antigo hosted special activities to celebrate the week including pajama day, cooking with kids, guest readers, and even visits from community helpers.

“Antigo Fire Chief Corey Smith came to read “Pete the Cat Visits the Fire Station” and he surprised the children by having his fellow fire fighters stop by with the fire truck,” said Dawn Justman, Director at LeRoyer Child Care Center. “While at the center the children were able to try on some fire gear, they received a fire hat/badge, and even were allowed to climb into the fire truck. As our friends, the firefighters left, they set off their siren and put on their lights. In the eyes of a preschooler…life just does not get better.”

LeRoyer Child Care Center has served the Antigo community for over 30 years and is a licensed childcare program for children birth to age five. For more information, please contact Justman at 715-623-3231 or [email protected]