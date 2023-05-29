The Antigo Public Library’s Tail-Waggin’ Tutors program is growing!

APL

Beginning May 26 Sadie and Aspen will be joining our team on the 1st and 4th Fridays of each month from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Youth ages 6 and older can sign up for a slot to read out loud to Sadie & Aspen who will be here with their human partner Carrie Breitenfeldt.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors is Therapy Dog International’s reading program. TDI is a volunteer group organized to provide qualified handlers and their therapy dogs for visitation in a variety of facilities and settings.

Libraries and schools schedule times for readers to practice reading aloud to therapy dogs. Children and dogs bond together over a shared story.

The child’s confidence and reading skills grow in a relaxing environment.

Children ages 6 and older can sign up for a 20-minute time slot to read to Sadie and Aspen. These sessions will be held in one of the small conference rooms. If you would like to sign your child up to read, call the library or ask at the front desk when you are in the library. There is a consent form you must sign before your child participates for the first time.

Library Director Ada Demlow is thrilled to see this program, not quite a year old, expand to include another team. “The service that Tail-Waggin’ Tutors offers to youth as they strengthen reading skills is invaluable,” she said. For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email our Youth Engagement Specialist Kristie at [email protected]