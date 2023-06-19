Antigo Public Library getting Solar this Summer

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Jolma Electric was recently selected by the Antigo Public Library Board to be the vendor for their upcoming solar project. Jolma will install a 91.2 kilowatt solar roof during the summer of 2023.

In the spring of 2022 the library was awarded a $229,450 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service

Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. The project is also support by the Antigo Public Library Foundation Inc., who will be assisting with project costs not covered by the grant.

In January of this year the library board approved a contract with the Legacy Solar Co-Op to work with both the board and Ada Demlow, the library director, in managing the bidding process and the grant.

The Legacy Solar Co-op is dedicated to solar projects in Wisconsin communities and provides support and services for many aspects of the solar journey. They were also part of the solar project completed at the T.B. Scott Library in Merrill. You can learn more about them at https://legacysolarcoop.org/

Library Director Ada Demlow said she is very excited to see this long-awaited project move forward and

is thrilled to be working with the teams at Legacy Solar and Jolma as solar energy becomes a reality for the Antigo Public Library.