Dear Reader,

I recently viewed a colored sketch that Andy Warhol made of Marilyn Monroe. His 15 minutes of fame statement came to mind Whether it is 15 minutes, 15 months or 15 years, fame is fleeting, for stars

like Marilyn and ordinary people alike.

Our lives take place in a nanosecond of a universe that is 13.7 billion years old. We experience temporary

highs and lows as the “it girl” in high school plays, the college sports star with the promise of professional glory, or the shrewd business person who amasses a bundle of money. From the macro view, none of these achievements is more than a hill of beans.

And then the sunset comes and we get old. If things went well, we are recognized by our peers, devoted to our families, and loved by those we know and love in return. We aspire to a sense of fulfillment and the belief that what we thought and did mattered.

Fifteen minutes of fame, or 15 minutes of oblivion – at the end of the day, it hardly matters. What does matter is our values, our character, and the kindness we shared with others. Time cannot tarnish this ineffable reality of connection and impact on another human being.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”