Did you know?

Grilling is a popular summertime tradition, but it’s important that individuals avoid overdoing it in regard to the consumption of grilled meats. According to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, cooking over an open flame exposes individuals to two main carcinogens: heterocyclic aromatic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Studies have shown that HCAs and PAHs can develop in meats cooked over an open flame and cause changes in DNA that may increase cancer risk. Though this does not necessarily mean individuals should avoid grilling altogether, grilling in moderation and shortening the amount of time meat is exposed to open flames may reduce the risk of exposure to HCAs and PAHs.