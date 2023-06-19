Community Calendar for 6-19-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Jack Lake Co-Ed Mountain Biking Clinic June 19th 5:30-7:30pm. Jack Lake Silent Sports Association (JLSSA) is partnering with For the Love of Bikes to offer a co-ed mountain biking clinic! Learn balance, braking, cornering, shifting, climbing, descending, developing flow, and more with certified coaches! Good for all levels. To register: a $50 donation is required, visit www.Fortheloveofbikes.com for registration and donation.

Music in the Park June 19th & June 22nd 5:30-7:30pm. City Park West 230 Aurora St., Antigo. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30 pm, food, beverages, and pies will be served.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 19th-23rd 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Woman’s Bike Ride June 19th & 26th (every Monday) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Geezer Bike Ride June 20th & 27th (every Tuesday) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo June 20th & 27th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Blood Pressure Clinic June 21st 11-11:30am. Elcho Town Hall N11234 Dorr St., Elcho. Contact Karen Marten 715-627-6250

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 21st 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Soup & Sandwich Lunch June 21st 12pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Attendees must pre-register. There is no cost, but free-will offerings will be accepted.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 21st & 28th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos June 22nd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Northern Roundup Vintage Weekend June 22nd-24th. MC Festival Grounds N5890 Cty. Rd. H, Gleason. Northern Round-Up vintage weekend includes not only classic cars and trucks but vintage camping, amazing music mini-bike races, flame throwers, 1950’s style pinup contest, vendors, Car cruise and so much more! With pre-registration open, it is only $25 for a weekend pass! Prices go up at the gate. Non-electric site $20 Only $40 can get you an electric site upgrade! Weekend passes are not included with campsites. https://www.northernroundup.com/

For Frying Out Loud June 22nd 6-8pm. NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Airfrying is a great, popular new way to eat more healthfully. Chef will explore a number of recipes that take advantage of the airfryer’s ability to get a crisp, browed and flavorful result with a minimum of fat. Dishes we will be cooking and enjoying include Scotch quail eggs, crunchy airfried chicken, broiled lemon broccoli and a peanut butter cookie dessert. $50 7156237601 EXT.0

Touch A Truck June 23rd 9-11am. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. The goal is to offer families an opportunity to see rescue equipment close-up and meet the First Responders that work hard to keep our community safe.

Blood Pressure Health Ed June 23rd 1-2pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-4388

Disenchanted Freakshow Forest June 23rd, 24th & 25th 9pm-1am. Perdition Pines N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Please dress accordingly. A summer nightmare encore horror event! This event is 100% outdoors. CASH on site only www.perditionpineshaunt.com/disenchantedfreakshowforest

Antigo 5th Ave. Makers Market June 24th (Every Saturday) 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Go For It Raceway Point Series June 24th 11am-6pm. Go For It Raceway N1696 US 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will be holding its Quad/ATV and Dirt Bike Racing on the clay Oval and TT track for its point series event. Gates open at 6:00 am with registration at 8:00 am. Practice will begin at 9am with racing starting at 11am. All ages are welcome to race or watch!

Post Lake Annual Funfest June 24th 4-11pm. PLIA Community Center 8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. Games and prizes for all ages. Paddle raffles, 50/50 drawing, magic tricks, food, drinks, and live music in the outdoor pavilion.

Karaoke/Open Mic June 24th 9pm. Northwoods Inn N8905 State Rd. 55, Pickerel.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting June 19 10-11am. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee- regular Meeting June 21st 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club June 27th 5:45-7pm. Grandview Orchard W8086 Cty. Rd. F, Antigo. 715-449-2775

*Groups*

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group June 14th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Rm. 112 East Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one.

AVAIL Support Group June 15th 10:30am-12pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo. Meetings are on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support June 9th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]