NORTHWOODS DOCTOR GOES TO BAT FOR PATIENT CARE TO ENSURE DIAGNOSTICS ARE CLOSE TO HOME

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SELECTS 2023 PROFESSIONAL AWARD RECIPIENT

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Chris Koeppl, MD, Aspirus Medical Group, was awarded the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Professional Award at the 37th Annual Wisconsin State Conference, May 21-22. The Professional Award is bestowed upon an individual who brings a dedication to her/his employment that serves as a model to others in the field.

Dr. Koeppl is well-known as the “expert of the Northwoods” when it comes to supporting those on a journey with dementia. He was instrumental in beginning the Northern Wisconsin Memory Diagnostic Clinic in Rhinelander in 1998, one of the first memory diagnostic centers to be established outside of Madison or Milwaukee. Since that time, the clinic has seen over 1,200 patients facing cognitive challenges. He is known for spending time with each patient to explain the diagnosis and answer detailed questions, never rushing families. He also reinforces a clinic model in which healthcare professioals work hand-in-hand with organizations who offer services, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, so education and resources are present at diagnosis.

“It is thanks to Dr. Koeppl that so many people in Northern Wisconsin have access to diagnostic services close to home,” said Julie St. Pierre, program manager, Alzheimer’s Association. “He is passionate about patient care and gives familes a voice. It is a great comfort to many families that they can go through this difficult process in their own community with providers they are familiar with and without having to travel hundreds of miles.”

The Professional Award is coordinated by the Alzheimer’s Association as part of their annual statewide conference. The state conference highlights innovative approaches to Alzheimer’s care, examines critical research initiatives and facilitates the sharing of ideas among dedicated professionals and family members.

