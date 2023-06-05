Elcho US Hwy 45 Bicycle & Pedestrian Trail

Natasha Winkler

The non-profit group, Elcho Area Health Planning, Inc, was incorporated in 1978, and helped bring a local clinic to Elcho. The organization has supported numerous health related activities since. They currently have started a multi-year campaign to support the Elcho Area Hike & Bike Trail.

The trail development is broke down into 3 sections. First, to the north of town through a DOT TAP Grant; then to the south of town through other grants (from County Hwy B in Summit Lake to County Hwy G in b Pelican Lake), and if all goes well, to the east and west of town.

Elcho Area Health Planning, Inc. is working with the Town of Elcho on the project as it needs to go through a municipality. The organization plans on bearing all the costs and the town will not be helping with any of the costs. The group is also looking into having the design (about $25,000) worked on for the 1.5 mile section going south of town to Co. Hwy B- mainly on the old railroad grade which is also a snowmobile trail in winter.

The total length of the proposed trail from Co. Hwy B to Co. Hwy G is approximately 3.6 miles not including parts going through Elcho. Most of the trail will be on Wisconsin DOT right of way. They have been advised by the WI DOT to concentrate on the section of the trail impacted by reconstruction of Hwy 45 through Elcho in 2025.

Looking at staying within what they felt they could afford, the group had applied for and were subsequently granted a TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) Grant for the 0.7 mile section from Elcho Street (across from Elcho School) to Parkway Lane (north of Otter Lake). The grant is for $514,632 and will cover about 80% of this section and we are in the process of raising $175,000 for the local portion and this includes cost overruns, maintenance and any other expenses that may occur.

The larger grants that we received require us to also seek Northwoods community funds. In an effort to collect local funds, the organization is hosting a HIP POCKET ROCKS FUNDRAISER June 10th at Northstar Lanes. For questions or donations please contact [email protected] or visit the website for more information www.eahpinc.org