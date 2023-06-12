Security upgrades built into new Wisconsin driver license, ID cards

WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces new driver license and identification (ID) cards with updated security features. The new cards debut June 5 with new design elements built within the cards to make them more resistant to fraud.

“Wisconsin DMV continues to stay on the leading edge of technology by incorporating the next generation of updated security features into our driver licenses and ID cards,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Our residents can be proud of the modernized new cards and also the efforts DMV takes to secure their credentials.”

The new cards feature:

“The first thing you notice is Wisconsin’s cards are even more attractive and the images celebrate the state. But built within the beautiful images and manufacturing process are layers of security features designed to protect card users and businesses who rely on their validity…” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. The upgraded security features will be available on regular and REAL ID cards. The fee remains the same.

The laser-engraved version currently in circulation debuted in September 2015. These will remain valid until their expiration date. Cards with the new features will be issued upon renewal, replacement or first issuance. There is no requirement to get a new card but customers may replace their card with the latest features by ordering a replacement.