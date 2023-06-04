4-H Project Hosting 2 Horse Shows in June

Patti Brockman 4-H Leader

4-H is part of the youth development program of the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Langlade County youth and adults learn together to think clearly and make decisions, to care about others, to develop skills for living, and to practice healthy lifestyles. Education happens through 4-H projects, group programs, fun activities, and in-depth learning experiences. 4-H youth and adult volunteers work to improve their individual lives and communities in which they live.

The Langlade County 4-H Horse & Pony Project is hosting two horse shows, June 17th and June 18th to raise funds for youth education. The shows will take place at the Langlade County Fairgrounds on Hwy 45 in Antigo and is open to riders of all ages and skill levels.

“It is our goal to make the day fun for all age riders and affordable for families” says show Co-Chairman Carol Lese.

June 17th starts the weekend of horse competition with a Gymkhana Speed Show, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Plug, Flag and Keyhole classes. Age brackets are divided into Tiny tot (10 & under) Children, Intermediate, Senior, and Senior-Senior, age 55and over. Top riders are awarded with 80% pay-back, horse related prizes for Tiny-Tot. Money has been added to the purse for Jackpot classes!

The second day of horse competition takes a slower but still very intense pace. The competition begins on June 18th with horse at halter classes, and continues with Lead-line, Western & English in-hand and riding classes. Classes are again divided by age, Tiny-Tot, Youth, Junior and Senior. Ribbons will be awarded for those placing 2nd through 5th place, Trophies for 1st place. High-point ribbons will be awarded by age bracket.

New this year is Ranch Riding! Ranch Riding is described as a horse/rider team that has the ability to maneuver at a working speed while navigating required obstacles and patterns. The horse should have the skill and movement of a working ranch horse. High point for Ranch Riding is sponsored by Pampered Paws Pet Grooming.

Food stand on the grounds, spectators enter for free. For more information about the shows, contact Carol Lese at 715-627-4123 or Patti Brockman 715-216-3077.