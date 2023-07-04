Great weather and competitive riders have success on a new arena surface.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Langlade County 4- H Horse & Pony project reports a successful weekend of horse riding on the new arena surface, generously donated by Bob Benishek and constructed by the crew of Krueger and Steinfest. Horse riders from all around the area competed in different disciplines in speed and pleasure events on June 17th and 18th. The weekend started off with speed/gymkhana events of barrel racing, pole bending, flag, plug and keyhole races.

Jackpot classes had money added to the pot to make the competition fierce. High point was calculated, and belt buckles were awarded. The second day of competition took a different pace, but the competition was just as exciting as riders 8 years of age and under competed in Lead-line classes, followed by Tiny-Tot, Intermediate, Junior and Senior riders in Western & English type showing and riding. New this year was the Ranch Classes, sponsored by Pampered Paws Pet Grooming. The Open Pleasure show on Sunday included a qualifying class for the National Open Horse Show Association.

Antigo’s Booke Lewis and Dawn Brandow received first and second place respectively in the pattern class which qualifies them for the national championship held in Indiana this fall. Events like this don’t happen without the support of a community. Businesses, organizations and individuals in Antigo and the Langlade Area made this weekend’s events possible with their generous donations. The 4-H Horse & Pony project is planning another speed show this fall, September 23rd, 2023. Donations help offset the costs of running the event so registration fees can be used for youth education and travel to State competitions and trainings.

Images: Ranch Riding High Point winner sponsored by Pampered Paws Pet Grooming, Jenna Conrad