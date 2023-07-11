MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER FROM STAGE TO TABLE

Feeding Wisconsin, Second Harvest, and Feeding America Join

Forces with Kids from Wisconsin to Combat Food Insecurity.

Rachael Bolen, Director ACFP

Feeding Wisconsin, Second Harvest, and Feeding America are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Kids from Wisconsin, a renowned performing arts organization. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and make a lasting impact on communities across the state.

Kids from Wisconsin, known for their exceptional talent and high-energy performances, will embark on a summer tour throughout Wisconsin traveling over 6000 miles to over 30 communities. As part of their mission to bring joy and inspiration to audiences, the Kids from Wisconsin have teamed up with Feeding Wisconsin and its member food banks, including Second Harvest and Feeding America, to launch a “Stuff the Bus” initiative and campaign, Forward Together from Stage to Table.

The “Stuff the Bus” campaign is an innovative and interactive approach to address the urgent issue of food insecurity. As the Kids from Wisconsin captivate audiences with their remarkable performances, they will also encourage attendees and walkers by in each community before workshops and performances. The donated items will be collected and distributed to local food banks, ensuring that those facing hunger have access to nutritious meals.

“We are excited to partner with Kids from Wisconsin in this powerful collaboration,” said Rachael Bolen, Director at the Antigo Community Food Pantry. “Their platform provides an incredible opportunity to engage communities, spark conversations, and mobilize individuals to take action against food insecurity. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of families in our community.”

Date of Stuff the Bus: July 19th

Time: 12pm

Location: Antigo Senior High School (teacher parking lot)

The Kids from Wisconsin’s summer tour includes over 30 cities, offering an array of vibrant performances that showcase the state’s exceptional young talent ages 15-20. Through their captivating shows, the group will raise awareness through a Stuff the Bus event in these communities. By leveraging their influential platform, the Kids from Wisconsin aim to inspire empathy, compassion, and community involvement.

“We believe that music and the arts have the power to create positive change,” said Tina Weiss, director of Development at Kids from Wisconsin. “By partnering with food banks in the communities we perform, we can amplify our impact and contribute to the fight against food insecurity. Together, we can build a more equitable and nourished Wisconsin.”

By combining unique strengths and resources, local pantries will maximize their efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families in need.

About Antigo Community Food Pantry:

The Antigo Community Food Pantry is a group of compassionate volunteers providing food and resources that sustain health and human dignity. We strive to collaborate, advocate and increase public awareness to achieve food security for everyone in our community. http://www.antigofoodpantry.com

About Feeding Wisconsin:

Feeding Wisconsin is a statewide association representing the Feeding America food banks operating in Wisconsin. Through its network of member food banks, Feeding Wisconsin supports over 1,000 local food pantries, meal programs, and shelters in communities across the state. https://www.feedingwi.org/

About Second Harvest: Second Harvest brings food to our shared community. It is through partnerships and collaboration that we are able to meet the nutritional needs of our neighbors facing hunger. Additionally, as part of the food system, we are able to reduce waste by connecting with food-related businesses and farmers. https://www.secondharvestmadison.org/

About Kids from Wisconsin:

Kids from Wisconsin is a talented group of young performers who showcase their skills through exhilarating performances. The organization aims to inspire and entertain audiences while promoting artistic development through workshops, community engagement and using their musical stage as a platform for change. https://www.kidsfromwi.org/