FOR ANTIGO TIMES

On Wednesday, July 12th, a local group of trail riders met in Mountain, WI & rode their machines to White Potato Lake near Crivitz to honor Jim Shafel who passed away in late May. Jim would have been 84 on Saturday July 15th and was an enthusiastic member of the group. His wife Bonnie drove along with the group to Brad’s (Wouters’ Front II) Pub where everyone enjoyed a great lunch in Jim’s honor. Thank you to those who participated.