Mission Fund Supports Senior Center of Langlade County

The Senior Center of Langlade County will implement three innovative programs thanks to the support of the Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph (RHSJ) Mission Fund.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Memory Café will provide community activities and information for both caregivers and individuals with dementia. Stepping On is a 7-week course in fall prevention and The Purple Tube Project is a person-centered tool that provides helpful information for First Responders.

“As a not-for-profit Catholic healthcare organization, Aspirus Langlade Hospital and the RHSJ Mission Fund Committee is committed to directly supporting important health, public safety, child welfare and related socio-economic improvement initiatives for our community,” said Sherry Bunten, President, Northeast WI Division of Aspirus Health.

The Senior Center of Langlade County has been in operation for six years and started its journey in a small gymnasium at Langlade County Social Services. In May of 2022, the Center moved to a new location which provided opportunity for growth and since the initial move, membership has grown from 82 members to almost 400. As a result of this rapid growth, last fall, they purchased a new building at 623 Edison Street in Antigo. The spacious building allows more people to enjoy morning coffee and the many programs that are offered daily Monday – Friday.

“We are seeing a great need to add additional programs designed to benefit not only the physical health but the mental health of our seniors,” said Kim McCann, Director, Senior Center of Langlade County. “We are blessed to have this support from the RHSJ Mission Fund at Aspirus Langlade and look forward to implementing these programs for the benefit of our community.”