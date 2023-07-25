Antigo High School Students Receives Cellcom Scholarships

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Cellcom has selected 16 graduating high school seniors from across its service area to receive $750 scholarships, including Nathaniel Pyeatt (Antigo High School) and Julianna Bauknecht (Antigo High School).

“Cellcom is proud to award scholarships to a remarkable group of students who have already made an impact in their communities. Each of our recipients has been actively involved in their schools and their demonstrated leadership qualities will allow them to successfully pursue their career goals and continue to positively influence communities. We wish these students and the entire class of 2023 the best of luck on their upcoming endeavors,” said Cindy Durand, senior director of marketing communications at Cellcom.

Other recipients include Katelyn Pawlak (Bay Port High School), Amelia Gibbons (Green Bay Southwest High School), Chloe Lustila (Southern Door High School), Callie Miller (Southern Door High School), Madeline Bevins (Luxemburg-Casco High School), Ava Blackburn (Wausau West High School), Elsie Brzezinski (DC Everest Senior High), Onika Hotzel (Crivitz High School), Mackenzie Bailey (Suring High School), Megan Wagner (Gillett High School), Allison VanDerWegen (Kaukauna High School), Dacotah Yonker (Marion High School), Sammy Schneider (Neenah High School), and Melanie Sillars (John Edwards High School).

Recipients were selected based on community involvement, academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school activities, honors, work experience and an essay on community impact. Applicants were also required to reside within a county in Wisconsin or Michigan where Cellcom operates and be planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or technical school.