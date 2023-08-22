ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INVITES ANTIGO RESIDENTS TO JOIN

2023 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S ON SEPTEMBER 9

Anonymous Donor Boosts Antigo Walk with $50,000 Challenge Match

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Antigo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® on September 9, 2023 at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at 10am.

“We hope that everyone in Antigo and the surrounding areas can join us by starting a team to help the

Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and provide care and support for local families facing the disease today,” said Cari Josephson, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Director. “Thanks to a very generous anonymous donor, every dollar raised for Walk to End Alzheimer’s- Antigo by September 30 th , up to $50,000, will be matched with an additional $2 donation! We are also excited to announce that Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is generously matching the next $2,500 donated to Walk to End

Alzheimer’s”

In this new era with Alzheimer’s treatments advancing, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or an advocate for the cause (orange).

The Alzheimer’s Association is also excited to share that Craig Coshun, sportscaster covering the

Brewers and the Bucks, will be the Honorary Chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all

27 Wisconsin Walks. Coshun lost his mother to Alzheimer’s and is active in the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit:

act.alz.org/antigo. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please call 800.272.3900.