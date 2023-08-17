White Lake Music at the Depot

Another Successful Season of Providing Music and Healthy Living Wraps Up

Langlade Co. Health Dept.

The White Lake Area Historical Society has partnered with the Langlade County Health Department

for the 2nd year to provide information on how their citizens can relax by listening to music while

learning how to stay healthy. Information on healthy eating, family safety, and chronic disease

management has been available during these concerts with the opportunity to have health

questions answered and blood pressures checked by a public health nurse.



Elcho Music in the Park has also invited the health department to have a health information booth

at their concert series for the 3rd year. “It is important for us as the Langlade County Health

Department to provide this information to those in our rural communities,” says Donna Wiegert a

Public Health Nurse at the Langlade County Health Department. “With 70% of our citizens living in

rural Langlade County, our plans are to continue to offer these educational sessions at their

community events along with the City of Antigo. We would like to thank both White Lake and Elcho

for inviting us and look forward to next year’s concerts.” she adds.

Board of Health Member-Judy Popelka & Grandaughter