AHS Highlighted club member(s)!

By Natasha Winkler
March 12, 2024
Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing:  Sydney Swartz

Sydney is new to Yearbook this year and has come in hitting the ground running!  She is learning how to be behind the camera and is bringing us some great action shots ~ even from her airplane!!!  She is a great collaborator and support to her teammates!  Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Sydney!

Advisor:  Michelle Knapkavage

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing:  Maggie Neufeld

Maggie is new to Yearbook this year and has dove right into it!  She has some great ideas and is not afraid to get out there and take pictures.  You are doing a great job, Maggie!  Thank you for your hard work and dedication!

Advisor:  Michelle Knapkavage

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing:  Lucy Slominski

Lucy has really taken to photography this year and has brought in some amazing photos.  She enjoys the editing process and makes her pages clean and crisp while throwing in some of her journalistic side.  She has many ideas and is always willing to collaborate with her teamates!  Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Lucy!

Advisor:  Michelle Knapkavage

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing:  Ava Jaje

Ava has really dug into Walsworth this year and made her pages her own!  She comes up with some great layouts and designs!  Ava has been behind the camera more this year and is bringing in some great photos!!  Thank  you for all of your hard work & dedication, Ava!!!

Advisor:  Michelle Knapkavage

