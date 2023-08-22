Loss of a Spouse Seminar

Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death.

It will be held Aug. 28, 2023 5-7pm at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St. Use 8th Ave. parking lot & “Fellowship Hall” entrance. This is a FREE event for the community. Facilitators for the event are Sarah Stoehr and Lori Leider.

The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on.

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. They offer helpful insights on:

What to expect in the days to come

How to deal with the loneliness

What to do with your spouse’s belongings

Why it won’t always hurt this much

And other practical help for dealing with the challenges of widowhood

Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life. For more information, call Peace Lutheran Ministries at 715-623-2200.