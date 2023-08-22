Extracurricular Activities for Non-Athletes

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

High school sports garner significant attention in communities that want to support their student-athletes. But what about students who aren’t inclined to compete on the field or in the gym? There are many more non-athletes than athletes, and the following are some extracurricular activities that might appeal to students who aren’t interested in sports.

Theater

School theater programs faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor gatherings were limited if not outright restricted and students were forced to adapt to remote learning. But since COVID-related restrictions were lifted, many theater programs are back in full swing. In fact, the Educational Theatre AssociationTM notes that its programs were present in roughly 5,000 schools during the 2021-22 school year. Theater programs can expose kids to the performing arts but also teach youngsters who aren’t interested in performing about backstage components, including set design and even script writing

Volunteering

Volunteering is another potential extracurricular activity high school students might want to consider. Volunteering can expose children to potential career paths and introduce them to people from all walks of life. The vast majority of nonprofit organizations welcome and need volunteers, so students should be able to find an organization with a mission that aligns with their values. Schools also may sponsor volunteer programs, and that can be a great way for students to engage with their school community.

Clubs

High schools are home to clubs that cater to all sorts of interests. Foreign language clubs, gaming clubs, book clubs, and debate clubs are just some of the many non-sports-related clubs students can join to participate more fully in campus life.

Physical activities

Just because kids aren’t interested in traditional scholastic sports doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy breaking a sweat or being part of a team. Local community programs may offer club skiing teams, rowing clubs, hiking clubs, and other physical activities that are not affiliated with a school. Such options are great opportunities for kids to engage in physical activity and meet fellow fitness enthusiasts. One option kids may want to consider is a local recreational pickleball league. Pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years and many communities now host competitive leagues for people of all ages.

Students who don’t want to compete in scholastic sports can still find a wealth of extracurricular activities that align with their interests and even others that may stoke newfound passions.