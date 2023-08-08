Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter to host this year’s Presentation at the Garden

It’s August and that means the Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter will be hosting its second annual “An Evening at the Butterfly Garden” on Wednesday, August 16th from 6pm to 8pm.

Where else would it be but at the blooming, beautiful Antigo Butterfly and Pollinator Garden on the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue adjacent to the Antigo Walking Trail?

We will have two speakers: One speaker will talk about various invasive species and how to eradicate them, and our second speaker will follow-up with suggestions of native plants we can replace them with.

Abby Vogt of Timberland Invasive Partnership (TIP) and Judy Campbell, master gardener and one of our own chapter members, will tag team on discussing these important topics. Here’s some background on these impassioned speakers:

Abby Vogt

Abby Vogt is the Coordinator for Timberland Invasives Partnership, a non-profit which focuses on invasive species management. She has completed dual bachelor’s degrees in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Science and Practice from the University of Montana. Her love for trees and lakes brought her back to the Midwest where she has since worked with both aquatic and terrestrial plants. Her current work focuses on combating invasive plants on public and private lands. She is passionate about protecting habitats from invasive species and restoring native plant species. Come learn about common invasive species in the area and ways to control them to protect and restore beloved habitats.

Judy Campbell

Judy Campbell’s quest to answer some of the “why’s” in our world led her to become an educator receiving her BS in Education and her MS in Curriculum and Instruction from U.W.-Madison. Her 40-year passion for gardening led her to becoming a Master Gardener focusing for the last 10 years on native plants and the pollinators that need them. She designed projects and led workshops for gardeners and the community. Recently returning to the Northwoods after 10 years in southwestern Wisconsin, she found the Wild Ones’ mission to be a natural philosophical fit for her. She loves to share what she has learned with other conservation-minded gardeners.

Bring your chairs and refreshment of choice to the Butterfly and Pollinator Garden on August 16th. In the event of rain meeting will be at the NEW Senior Center at 623 Edison St. in Antigo. Come early to check out the garden and our native plant sale! Visit us for more details about plant selection and prices at northwoodsgateway.wildones.org and find us on Facebook at Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter.

Abby Vogt Judy Campbell

TIP Coordinator Master Gardener

“Just Say No to Invasives!” “Say Yes to Natives!”