City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Do not advertise you’re going away on social media. Do not advertise your work schedule or plans to be out of your house. In addition, do not advertise about items you have recently purchased or acquired.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, July 27th

Roads blocked by trees due to storm damage and wires down were reported near Berner St., Wilson St., Wausau Rd., S Clermont St. & Cedar St., Superior St., Cherry St. & S Superior St., 2nd Ave. & Lincoln St., 8th Ave. & Morse St., Hudson St. & 5th Ave., Virginia St., and 7th Ave. & Deresch St.

A suspected intoxicated subject was taken into custody near Artic St. & 3rd Ave. after an off duty officer reported a vehicle rear ended his that was parked on the road & it drove off/continued on. Officers enroute spoke to some pedestrians who did see the suspected vehicle pass by, “with sparks flying” they stated.

Friday, July 28th

Officers stopped to speak with 2 people outside near 5th Ave. Subjects were given a warning for open intoxication & officers had them dump their drinks out.

Officers went to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of NT, officers stated the vehicle is occupied. After speaking with the subject officers reported he was just using the Wi-Fi internet. Officers did a door check just to ensure all was secure.

Officers took a call requesting civil assistance in a property damage matter near Arctic St., after callers report a tree from the neighbors property fell on to their property, doing damage to vehicles.

A trailer of hay started on fire near 7th & Superior after the tire was rubbing against the trailer frame, which sparked the hay. The truck’s occupants used a fire extinguisher and AFD was called to the scene.

Reports of people kayaking down the roadway near Pine St. & 4th Ave., officers cleared the area & removed Kayakers from “middle of the road”.

A man hole cover came off near 5th Ave. & Pine St. and officers put it back in place.

Saturday, July 29th

Officers stopped out with a suspicious vehicle near Clermont St., noting it was “all smashed up & the tires are all slashed”. There was one male subject inside the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently towed.

Officers received a call stating someone was parked in a cab near 8th Ave. & Sunset Dr.. While it is legal, the caller stated they had been parked there for several hours. Officers later reported everything was fine.

A caller reported a theft near Gowan Rd. stating that someone had come into his garage while he was gone and took his weed whacker and a gas can.

A female in a wheelchair was located near E 5th Ave. just before 8pm. Dispatch contacted a local care facility and were able to identify and confirm she does reside there. Officers transported the female back to the facility.

Sunday, July 31st

Officers report a child was struck by a vehicle near Clermont St.

Dispatch received two calls regarding a suspicious person near Fifth Ave. who was stating his car broke down and was trying to find Avail. Once the caller stated the subject was talking about violent topics and they were concerned.

Officers received a call from someone who was attempting to enter the professional building off Superior St. accidentally went in the wrong door only to realize the business they had entered was closed but had not locked their door. Officers noted the key holder information they had on file was from 2013.

Monday, August 1st

Officers stopped a bicyclist near Hwy 64 just after 3am. Subject stated they were on their way to work and officers then advised the subject to get lights for his bike.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Thursday, July 27th

Hwy Dept. was notified after it was reported that WPS lines were down due to a tree being on them near Old 26 RD & Birch Rd.

Officers received a call of a vehicle in the ditch with no injuries but the caller stated bad reception. When officers went to the area near Sugarbush Rd. & Cty. Rd. D, they were unable to locate any vehicles in need.

A tree was reported down on a WPS line near State Rd. 45, HWY Dept. worked on cleaning up the tree while WPS was advised.

A tree blocked the road near Cty. J & Cty. Rd. H, covering the west bound lane. HWY Dept. was advised.

A tree was down on a wire near Trout Rd., HWY Dept. put signs up at both involved intersections & WPS was advised.

Part of the road was blocked off near Forrest Rd. after a tree was down across the road and on the power lines. HWY Dept. was on scene and WPS was advised.

HWY Dept. & WPS were advised of a tree that had taken down a wire near Winter Rd.

Town Chairperson/Supervisor/HWY Dept. were advised about trees down & blocking roadways near Maple Grove Rd. & State Rd. 47, Crestwood Rd. & Cty. Rd. W, Crestwood Rd. & Wildwood Rd., Cty. Rd. D & Elbow Rd., Bear Lake Rd. & State Rd. 45, Maple Rd. & Cty. Rd D, Cty. Rd. AA & Forrest Rd., Carley Rd. & W Bear Lake Rd., Springbrook Rd. & Cty. Rd. X, Cty. Rd Y & Beattie rd., Crestwood Rd., Cty Rd. S & Hill Rd., N Rollwood Rd., & Hillside Rd., Cty. Rd. X & Koszarek Rd., Cty Rd. HH & Springbrook Rd., Hill Rd. & Mayking Rd., and Lost Ln., & Fifth Ave. Rd.

Friday, July 28th

Dispatch was notified there was a half dead bear in the roadway, still breathing, near State Rd. 55 & Rolling Stone Lk. Officers & DNR were advised.

A resident reported that their property line string had been cut at least 13 times since May near Riverside Rd.

Officers and Fire Units responded to an accident near State Rd. 45 & Cty. Rd. J. A vehicle was in a marshy area with standing water.

Officers spoke with drivers of several large trucks that were ‘playing in deep puddles’ near State Rd. 64. Drivers agreed to stay out of the puddles.

Multiple units responded to a fire call near Angle Rd., reported active flames, potentially due to a lightning strike.

An officer sitting near Cty. Rd. T & Cty. Rd. TT saw a vehicle pull off in the lot just before 11pl. The officer went to check on the driver and situation. Subject stated he just broke up with his girlfriend and was unsure where he was going to stay for the night. Officers gave the male a ride to his destination and they left the vehicle for the night.

Saturday, July 29th

A subject near Neva Rd. received a ticket for public urination.

Sunday, July 30th

Dispatch advised there was a horse in the roadway near N. Rollwood Rd.

Dispatch received a caller stated there was an adult and 2 children on an ATV with no helmets near Walley Rd. Caller said he was going to catch up to them despite dispatch advising him to stop chasing them. Driver lost signal but called back to inform officers he did catch up to them and gave them “a nice stern talk with him”.

Officers responded to an EMS call near State Rd. 55 after a 33yro male stated he could not open his hands and did not know what was going on.

Officers took a criminal damage report after being informed that odd things were happening in the fairground pits, like hydraulic hoses being unhooked and things being undone.

Sunday, July 31st

EMS responded to a 2 vehicle accident with injuries near Cty. Rd. a & Cty. Rd. V.

A caller advised dispatch that there was a tree hanging down over the road near Pickerel Lake Rd. & Pickerel Dam Rd.

Officers received an animal complaint call about a dog near Red Pine Dr. that was barking a lot. Caller stated she could not sleep because of it and continued to say if an officer could not take care of it, she would “take matters into her own hands”.

Monday, August 1st

Dispatch notified a local homeowner near Crestwood Rd. that their horses were out of the property and in the roadway.