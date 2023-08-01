You Should Be Worried

An Opinion Piece submitted by Judy Popelka on behalf of her Great-Grand Daughter, Leah Nowak.

Pollution is not just throwing your candy wrapper on the ground. Littering is only one small part of a really big problem. Have you heard of the Pacific Garbage patch? It’s a gigantic island of liter that is twice the size of Texas! It is the time for all of us to get serious about pollution.

If you thought that the garbage island was the worst problem, keep reading. Air pollution is all over the Earth. Gasses from cars and factories have been a problem for a long time. Carpooling is a smart way to help with air pollution. We need clean air to breathe!

Every person, animal and plant needs clean water to survive. Water pollution harms us by making water undrinkable. Drinking polluted water can give you diseases. We can keep our water clean by being responsible when disposing of chemicals and liquids.

Pollution is a serious problem.

God has given all of us the responsibility to take care of our planet. It is not too later but we are running out of time. Let’s do our part!