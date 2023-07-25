Community Calendar for 7-24-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Music in the Park July 24th & 27th (Mon. & Thurs.) 5:30-7:30pm. City Park West 230 Aurora St., Antigo. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30 pm, food, beverages, and pies will be served.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County July 24th-28th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Woman’s Bike Ride July 24th & 31st (every Mon.) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Tennis – Open Court July 20th & 25th (Tues. & Thurs. through end of July) 1-3pm. Antigo HS 1900 10th St., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride July 25th (every Tues.) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo July 25th (every Tues.) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social July 25th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

CPR Refresher July 25th 6-9pm NTC 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This American Heart Association approved course is a refresher for those already meeting requirements for CPR as a Healthcare Provider. Successful completion includes American Heart Association certification that is valid for two years. Textbook required, can be purchased at NTC’s Campus Store. Cost: $32.00

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center July 26th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House July 24th 5:30-7pm, 19th 10am-12pm & July 28th 3-6pm. Avail 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center- Brewers vs Reds- Day trip July 26th 8am-10pm. The Senior Center of Langlade County will be going on a trip to a Milwaukee Brewers game versus the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 26th. They will depart at 8am and anticipate returning at 10pm.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride July 26th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos July 27th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

White Lake Farmer’s Market July 27th 4-7pm. Sammich BBQ & Brews 621 Bissel St., White Lake.

Walking Robins Group Walk July 27th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Moon Dance Music Festival July 27th-29th. MC Festival Grounds N5890 Cty. Rd. H, Deerbrook.

Langlade Co. Fair July 27th-30th. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo.

Schroeder’s Gifts Annual Tent Sale July 28th 9am. Schroeder’s 734 Superior St., Antigo. 30%-80% OFF selected items.

United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship Rummage Sale July 28th 9am-3pm. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure! And boy, does The United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship Rummage Sale have some treasure for you.

Farmer’s Market July 29th 8am-12pm. Heinsen Pavilion at Peaceful Valley Park 420 Field St., Antigo.

Antigo 5th Ave. Makers Market July 29th (Every Saturday) 10am-6pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Putt with Paws July 29th 10:30am. X to C’s Riverview Golf Course W11817 Highland Rd., Antigo. This year’s event features a $20,000 hole-in-one prize and a 4-person scramble for $75 per person. All proceeds benefit the Langlade County Humane Society.

Community Pig Roast & Day on the Farm July 29th 11am. Country Haven Farm W14743 1st Ave., Gleason.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Policy Committee Meeting July 25th 4:30-5pm. Langlade Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Board Meeting July 25th 5-6pm. Langlade Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting July 25th 5:45-7pm. Grandview Orchard W8086 Cty. Rd. F, Antigo.

Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association Annual Membership Meeting & Social July 30th 10:30am. Braywood 4109 Braywood Ln., Eagle River.

VFW Post 2653- Auxillary Meeting Aug. 1st 7pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo. If questions or interested in joining, contact Robin Powell, VFW-Auxiliary Treasurer, at [email protected]

*Groups*

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group July 12th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Rm. 112 East Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one.

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support August 11th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]