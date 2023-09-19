September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness and discuss this highly stigmatized topic.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPT

In addition to shifting public perception, we use this month to spread hope and vital information. Our goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.

Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. According to WI Department of Health Services, Suicide in Wisconsin, suicide rates were higher in rural counties than in urban or suburban counties and increase by 40% from 2000-2017.

We can all help prevent suicide.

– ASK- Talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation. People often feel relief when someone asks in a caring way.

– BE THERE- Individuals often feel more hopeful after speaking to someone who listens without judgment.

-KEEP THEM SAFE- Keeping lethal means less available can help suicide rates decline. Gun locks and safe medication storage are a few ways to keep everyone safe.

-SEEK HELP- resources are available such as calling or texting 988.

Individual Impact:

• 79% of all people who die by suicide are male.

• Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are 4x more likely to die by suicide.

• Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-14, and the 3rd leading cause of death among those aged 15-24.

• The highest rates of suicide in the U.S. are among American Indian/Alaskan Natives, followed by non-Hispanic whites

“If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately” says Jean Turunen, PHN at the Langlade County Health Department. When people call, text, or chat with the 988 Lifeline- they are connected to trained counselors.

These counselors are trained to provide free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, and connect them to resources. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. For more information, call the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250 or 988lifeline.org or www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/crisis/988