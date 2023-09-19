ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® -ANTIGO

ANTICIPATED TO RAISE MORE THAN $75,000

Participants from across Langlade County took part in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Antigo at Antigo Middle School on September 9, 2023.The Walkis anticipated to raise more than $75,000 with $2 to $1 match through September 30, 2023. The money will fund research and local services in Antigo and surrounding areas,including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.

“The FDA’s recent approval of the first-ever treatment proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s is a monumental step forward in our fight against the disease,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in helping us advance our cause and provides hope of a future with additional treatments for all those who are impacted.”

Thanks to a very generous anonymous donor, every dollar raised for Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Antigo will be matched with an additional $2 donation, resulting in the record-breaking total announced today. All additional donations made by September 30th will also be matched by this anonymous benefactor.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 191,000 serving as caregivers.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31st at act.alz.org/antigo Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: WTEA Antigo, WI

12701 Whitewater Drive, Suite 290

Minnetonka, MN 55343



Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.