Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods Kicks Off 100 Kids in 100 Days Year-End Campaign

Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods in their commitment to providing local Club youth with meaningful and impactful experiences that shape their lives.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods is excited to announce our “100 Kids in 100 Days” year-end campaign. The campaign is designed to help Club Kids in Antigo and Rhinelander have life-changing out-of-school opportunities and experiences.

Every year, nearly 1,000 children in grades 1-12 have the chance to engage in approximately 1,000 hours of youth development programming, which includes STEM, academics, recreation, healthy lifestyles, career exploration, and many more. Although Clubs are supported by government entities, school districts, the United Way, and local foundations/organizations, community support is also crucial to making opportunities available to youth.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $1,000 to support 1,000 hours of Club time for 100 kids. Each dollar donated will support one hour of fun, safe, and quality experiences for one Club Kid.

How can you help?

Like, follow, and share the organization’s social media posts to learn more. Additionally, you can give as much as you’re able to give. Remember, every dollar counts!

Contribute to our Annual Campaign- Donate ONLINE

Sponsor a youth’s annual membership or summer membership.

Join the Board of Directors or sit on a Club committee.

Direct your Thrivent Choice Dollars to the Club

Apply for a Thrivent Action Team project and receive $250 that could be used for a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser, service activity, or to coordinate an educational event.

Shop AmazonSmile.com

Purchase/donate items from our Amazon WISHLIST and have it sent directly to the Club

For more information on ways to help, contact:Tammy Walrath

Director of Resource Development – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods

email: [email protected] phone: 715-627-1389 ext. 7