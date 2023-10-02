Antigo Visual Arts – Fall Gallery Exhibit Reception

Danna Gabriel

Antigo Visual Arts’ (AVA’s) Fall gallery exhibit reception was held on September 16, 2023, from 5 to 7

PM, on the 2nd floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum.

“The AVA Fall Exhibit is an impressive array of art media that takes the viewer from dramatic to

whimsical compositions.” said Jeanne Ferriera, Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) President and Fall

Exhibit judge. “The exhibit provides a glimpse into the fine talent of the artists of the community. There

were many award-quality pieces.”



Fall Exhibit Awards:

Artist’s Choice: “Cardinal” by Karen Now-Stimac

Viewer’s Choice: “Cardinal” by Karen Now-Stimac

Honorable Mention:

“Stone Church” by Laurie McConnell

“Bench, Dock and Lilies” by Gary Winn

“Evening Dove” by Vernon Roske

3rd Place: “Duncan’s Dinner” by Beatie Gmeiner

2nd Place: “Glimpse of Winter” by Danna Gabriel

1st Place: “Lady Of The Woods” by Greg Koeppel



AVA’s next gallery reception will be held on November 18 from 5-7 PM showcasing our artist’s Christmas

spirit with handmade ornaments, art, and more. Please stop in and support local artists.

Antigo Visual Arts’ gallery is located on the 2nd floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum where

they hold 3 judged art exhibits per year including a collaborative judged exhibit with the Association of

Wisconsin Artists (AWA) Wisconsin Regional Arts Program (WRAP) regional Antigo exhibit.

AVA also offers public art in collaboration with the City of Antigo where many murals have been painted

to beautify our downtown, in addition to AVA recycled art program and sitting pretty fundraiser, AVA’s

art programs have been thriving. AVA have member meetings held monthly on the 4 th Wednesday at 6

p.m. at the Antigo Public Library (APL) and are always welcoming new members. Special thanks to the

Langlade County Historical Society, APL, CoVantage Credit Union, and the Remington Foundation.