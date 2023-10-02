Antigo Visual Arts – Fall Gallery Exhibit Reception
Danna Gabriel
Antigo Visual Arts’ (AVA’s) Fall gallery exhibit reception was held on September 16, 2023, from 5 to 7
PM, on the 2nd floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum.
“The AVA Fall Exhibit is an impressive array of art media that takes the viewer from dramatic to
whimsical compositions.” said Jeanne Ferriera, Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) President and Fall
Exhibit judge. “The exhibit provides a glimpse into the fine talent of the artists of the community. There
were many award-quality pieces.”
Fall Exhibit Awards:
Artist’s Choice: “Cardinal” by Karen Now-Stimac
Viewer’s Choice: “Cardinal” by Karen Now-Stimac
Honorable Mention:
“Stone Church” by Laurie McConnell
“Bench, Dock and Lilies” by Gary Winn
“Evening Dove” by Vernon Roske
3rd Place: “Duncan’s Dinner” by Beatie Gmeiner
2nd Place: “Glimpse of Winter” by Danna Gabriel
1st Place: “Lady Of The Woods” by Greg Koeppel
AVA’s next gallery reception will be held on November 18 from 5-7 PM showcasing our artist’s Christmas
spirit with handmade ornaments, art, and more. Please stop in and support local artists.
Antigo Visual Arts’ gallery is located on the 2nd floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum where
they hold 3 judged art exhibits per year including a collaborative judged exhibit with the Association of
Wisconsin Artists (AWA) Wisconsin Regional Arts Program (WRAP) regional Antigo exhibit.
AVA also offers public art in collaboration with the City of Antigo where many murals have been painted
to beautify our downtown, in addition to AVA recycled art program and sitting pretty fundraiser, AVA’s
art programs have been thriving. AVA have member meetings held monthly on the 4 th Wednesday at 6
p.m. at the Antigo Public Library (APL) and are always welcoming new members. Special thanks to the
Langlade County Historical Society, APL, CoVantage Credit Union, and the Remington Foundation.