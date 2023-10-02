Community Calendar for 10-2-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Walk in Flu Clinic Oct. 2nd 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Community Church School Building 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

Antigo Music Association Concert Branden & James with Special Guest Effie Passero Oct. 2nd . Volm Theater 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. For more information call 715-623-5133

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Oct. 2nd-Oct. 6th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Oct. 3rd (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours Oct. 3rd & Oct. 6th & 8th 4:30-6pm. Raptor Education Group Inc. N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Stay after the tour and paint pumpkins while you enjoy some warm apple cider and hot cocoa! The cost is $12 per adult and $8 for children ages 12 and under. All tour participants need to check-in and pay at the Welcome & Nature Center. There will also be $2 pumpkins available for purchase, or you are welcome to bring your own pumpkin to paint!

Ukulele Club Oct. 4th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

Walking Robins Group Walk Oct. 4th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Social Security: Your Questions Answered Oct. 4th 6pm. Hix Hoffman House 1015 5th Ave. #101, Antigo. 715-623-7584

Perdition Pines Haunted Event Oct. 6th & 7th 7pm-Midnight. Perdition Pines Haunted Event N1385 County Road D, Antigo. Cash only onsite.

Langlade County’s Ice Age Trail 50th Anniversary Hike Oct. 7th 9am-3pm. Jack Lake Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. Registration is required to assist with shuttle logistics. It’s FREE to hike, and donations are greatly appreciated.

Adult Writer’s Group Oct.7 th 11am-12pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join a group of adults who are newly published or aspiring to be published as we work together to improve our writing and marketing.

International Food Festival Oct. 8th 11:30am-3:30pm. Downtown Antigo. The Explore Downtown District is thrilled to announce this event that promises a feast for the senses that’ll leave your taste buds tingling. With many delicacies, you’ll be spoilt for choice as you embark on a gastronomic adventure. So don’t wait – join us now and indulge in the most sensational food festival of the year!

Group Dance Class & Social Oct. 8th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting Oct. 2nd 4-5:30pm. NTC Antigo Campus 412 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Langlade Co. Snowmobile Council Oct. 2nd 5:30pm. Langlade Co. Forestry Parks & Recreation Dept. 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Oct. 3rd 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting Oct. 5th 6:30pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support Oct. 14th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Sept 11th-Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]