CoVantage Cares Foundation Reaches Milestone

CoVantage Cares Foundation announces total giving has now surpassed $3 million since the Foundation’s inception in 2015, supporting over 350 worthy nonprofits that help individuals in need and improve the quality of life in the communities served by CoVantage Credit Union.

In 2015, CoVantage Credit Union leaders came together with an idea in mind on how to create a greater impact in the communities served by CoVantage Credit Union and the CoVantage Cares Foundation was born.

“With The Foundation on the heels of its eighth birthday, this accomplishment is something we are so proud to have reached. These funds have been distributed to organizations that make tremendous impacts for those who lack proper housing and battle food insecurities daily. Funding has also provided various financial education opportunities, supported many community enhancement projects and so much more. Our work is not done, and we look forward to the many more grants we will be able to= support in the years to come,” said Charlie Zanayed, CoVantage Cares Foundation President.

Foundation Director Morgan Teal shared, “Whether the economy is thriving or facing challenging times, there is always a need to serve the underserved in our communities. It is an honor of mine and the Cares Foundation board to bring resources together each quarter and annually during our Giving Tuesday campaign to support nonprofits who are committed to making an impact. There is power in creating hope and showing kindness to others. I hope you feel inspired to create that hope today!”

CoVantage Credit Union employees celebrated this huge accomplishment with CoVantage Cares Foundation this past week by wearing their Cares Foundation shirts in branches throughout Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois.

With growing demand in our communities, the need for funding continues to rise. Individuals and businesses in the communities can consider supporting CoVantage Cares Foundation this Giving Tuesday when they kick off their two-week giving campaign to support thirteen non-profit organizations. Funds generated will be matched with up to $175,000 in contributions from CoVantage Cares Foundation. To learn more about the campaign as it nears closer, visit covantagecu.org/givingtuesday

“On behalf of CoVantage, a huge thank you goes out to our member-owners, employees, and community members for their generosity in helping us achieve this special milestone. Our best days are ahead of us!” said Zanayed.

Teal added, “A special thank you to CoVantage Cares Foundation present and past board members: Charlie Zanayed, Joan Farrell, Sheila Rossmiller, Sherry Aulik, Janel Thoune, Betsy Kommers and Shane Lathrop.”