A historic day of recognition for Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin

Can AM & Jake Yakey of Antigo Yamaha presented Otto & Vickie Reetz of Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin a 2024 Can AM Defender Max Limited Side by Side UTV.

VICKIE REETZ

‘This is going to be a real game changer in our ability to serve veterans on outdoor hunting and fishing trips. Mobility, weather conditions will no longer pose the challenge that they have. – Otto Reetz, President

On hand to help celebrate were veterans from all over Wisconsin.

The Antigo Chamber of Commerce and friends and members of the Gleason Lions Club, Antigo Seniors Center helped with a ribbon cutting at Country Haven Farm, a veteran retreat under development by WWU of Wi

The Langlade County Sheriff’s office along with member of Iron Bandogs LEMC Pembine and other Wisconsin Chapters provided an escort to the farm. A cookout and farm tours rounded out the afternoon.

Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin serves all Wisconsin Military Veterans by providing hunting and fishing trips across the US and of course Wisconsin at no charge to the veteran. Country Haven Farm is also fund raising to complete the construction of a year round cabin for veterans and their families to escape dailty struggles and enjoy the quiet farm surroundings.

You can show your support by donating to Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin at www.wwuwi.org Help is needed to continue the mission to get our veterans out on important outdoor adventures to empower them, uplift their spirits and help heal.

“We are so grateful to Jake Yakey and Antigo Yamaha for nominating us this summer for this opportunity. It’s like winning a lottery! We never thought we would be selected but are so excited that we won! Our first mission will be the Montana Mule Deer Hunt and Wisconsin Deer Camp in November this year “, said Vickie Reetz.

Thank you to everyone who supports us! We couldn’t do what we do without the donations and volunteers that help us out. We are a small 100% volunteer program that survives on raffles and donations. Companies like Can Am, County Materials, Antigo Yamaha, and Fox Cities Towing have made a significant impact to our service delivery this year.

For more information on Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin and Country Haven Farm, please visit wwwuwi.org or find them on Facebook.