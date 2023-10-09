Death Notices Oct. 9th, 2023

Ingrid Helen Winkle, of Antigo, passed away 9/24/23, at the age of 68. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Harry A. Walk, of Antigo, passed away 9/24/23, at the age of 92. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Suzanne Bolts, of Antigo, passed away 9/25/23, at the age of 99.Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Gregory John Listle, of Antigo, passed away 9/26/23, at the age of 66. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Josephine Pauls, of Antigo, passed away 9/27/23, at the age of 88. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Beth Schuelke, of Langlade Co., passed away 10/2/23, at the age of 77. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com