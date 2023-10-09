Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices Oct. 9th, 2023

Death Notices Oct. 9th, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
October 9, 2023
0
0

Ingrid Helen Winkle, of Antigo, passed away 9/24/23, at the age of 68. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Harry A. Walk, of Antigo, passed away 9/24/23, at the age of 92. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Suzanne Bolts, of Antigo, passed away 9/25/23, at the age of 99.Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Gregory John Listle, of Antigo, passed away 9/26/23, at the age of 66. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Josephine Pauls, of Antigo, passed away 9/27/23, at the age of 88. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Beth Schuelke, of Langlade Co., passed away 10/2/23, at the age of 77. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

The Benefits of Energy-Efficient Homes

Next Article

GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club hosting its ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.