Overcast Skies, Temps in Mid 40’s, Moderate Breeze From West And Slight Chance of Sprinkle Does Not Deter Geezer Bikers From Enjoying Another Colorama Bike Ride

NICK SALM

Every Tuesday, “local-geezers” have a GREAT ride northeast of Antigo. On Oct. 3rd they encountered a unique potato harvest. The first photo is of the harvester at Guenthner Farms coming to the end of a row with our bikers posed on Star Neva road. After the harvester made its turn to dig the next rows, two of the bikers went into the ditch to harvest the overflow of potatoes that came off the mechanical harvester.

Take a moment to especially enjoy the youngest rider, Kolten Schroeder with the oldest rider, Sam Harden displaying their harvest of potatoes from the ditch! They appear to be proud of their “harvest”.



We were able to avoid potato trucks on Chili Road and Star Neva Road while completing our 14 mile ride. Each week until it’s too cold, the geezers are enjoying these autumn rides! Here’s to another exciting ride on less traveled roads of Langlade County!