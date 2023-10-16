Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EventsFeaturedLocal
EventsOvercast Skies, Temps in Mid 40’s, Moderate Breeze From West And Slight Chance of Sprinkle Does Not Deter Geezer Bikers From Enjoying Another Colorama Bike Ride

Overcast Skies, Temps in Mid 40’s, Moderate Breeze From West And Slight Chance of Sprinkle Does Not Deter Geezer Bikers From Enjoying Another Colorama Bike Ride

By Natasha Winkler
October 16, 2023
0
0

NICK SALM

Every Tuesday, “local-geezers” have a GREAT ride northeast of Antigo. On Oct. 3rd  they encountered a unique potato harvest. The first photo is of the harvester at Guenthner Farms coming to the end of a row with our bikers posed on Star Neva road. After the harvester made its turn to dig the next rows, two of the bikers went into the ditch to harvest the overflow of potatoes that came off the mechanical harvester.

Take a moment to especially enjoy the youngest rider, Kolten Schroeder with the oldest rider, Sam Harden displaying their harvest of potatoes from the ditch! They appear to be proud of their “harvest”.

We were able to avoid potato trucks on Chili Road and Star Neva Road while completing our 14 mile ride. Each week until it’s too cold, the geezers are enjoying these autumn rides! Here’s to another exciting ride on less traveled roads of Langlade County!

TagsGeezer
Previous Article

Annual Prostate Checks: A Key Defense Against ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.