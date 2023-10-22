Dose of Reality: Start Talking About Opioids

You can be the one to keep the people you care about safe. It starts with real talks.

It is easy to think that people won’t listen. But they do, real talks about opioid use with the people in your life is an opportunity to provide real help. Don’t worry, it is easier than you think. Let’s us show you how to prevent opioid harm with real talks.

What are real talks?

Real talks are open and honest conversations on opioids and their harms with your family, friends, coworkers, and other people. They can happen anytime, anywhere. Real talks recognize that our environments and experiences shape our lives. Different people and populations in our state face challenges based on the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, and work. Understanding the impacts of these challenges on a person’s overall health and wellness and meeting the person where they are at in their journey are important to having meaningful real talks.

Visit realtalkswi.org for more information on real talks can change the conversation on substance use prevention and reduction in Wisconsin.

What to do

Take a pause before responding to what is said to think how you can react with compassion. Instead of reacting, think of a question you can ask them: about their experience, their feelings, or their support network. Remind the person that you’ll always be there for them and why you are glad they are in your life. Stay connected. Helping a person doesn’t happen overnight. Continue reaching out with offers to listen. Invite them to activities. Encourage them to talk to a health care professional, spiritual advisor, or other friend or relative if they don’t want to talk with you.

What to say

There are many ways to start a real talk. Focus on your concern for the person. Here are some examples of what you can say:

“I’ve been worried about you. Can we talk? If not, who are you comfortable talking to?”

“I see you’re going through something. How can I best support you?”

“I care about you and am here to listen. Do you want to talk about what’s been going on?”

“I’ve noticed you haven’t seemed like yourself lately. How can I help?”

“How is everything going in your personal life? I haven’t heard you talk much about your friends lately.”

“I haven’t heard you talk much about the hobbies you enjoy. Have you done anything fun lately?”

During a real talk, when responding to answers, remember that simple, encouraging feedback goes a long way in showing support. Here are some examples of what you can say:

“You’re not alone, even if you feel like you are. I’m here for you, and I want to help you in any way I can.”

“It may not seem possible right now, but the pain you are experiencing can get better without opioids.”

“I might not be able to understand exactly what you’re going through or how you feel, but I care about you and want to help.”

Your words matter

Words have impact. By changing the words you use, you can help break down negative stereotypes one conversation at a time.

Say use (illegal drugs)/misuse (medications used other than prescribed) instead of abuse.

instead of abuse. Say opioid use disorder instead of habit.

instead of habit. Say person with an opioid use disorder instead of addict, user, or junkie.

instead of addict, user, or junkie. Say person in recovery instead of former addict.

instead of former addict. Say person who previously used opioids instead of reformed addict.

instead of reformed addict. Say in remission or recovery instead of clean.

Information taken from www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/start-talking