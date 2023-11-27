CoVantage Cares Foundation announces Giving Tuesday Campaign and pledges $175,000 in matching Funds

CoVantage Cares Foundation has announced the kickoff of their annual two-week fundraising campaign.

The event will begin Tuesday, November 28, which has become known nationally as “Giving Tuesday,” and will end on December 12. Funds generated will be matched with up to $175,000 in contributions from CoVantage Cares Foundation, a public charity established by CoVantage Credit Union. Local non- profit organizations to receive funding from this year’s campaign were selected by CoVantage staff and are located throughout the communities served by CoVantage Credit Union. In Antigo and Elcho, the selected non-profit organizations are Antigo Community Food Pantry and Elcho Area Community Food Pantry.

CoVantage Cares Foundation was established as a way to provide financial support to organizations that serve individuals, especially those experiencing significant financial challenge, and organizations that work to enhance the quality of life in communities served by CoVantage Credit Union.

According to CoVantage CEO Charlie Zanayed, “CoVantage Credit Union has a history of supporting local non-profit organizations and living our mission of welcoming all, providing outstanding value and exceptional service, working with members experiencing financial challenge, and remaining financially strong. With this CoVantage Cares Foundation campaign and matching funds opportunity, we anticipate being able to help thousands of local families and individuals served by the 13 receiving organizations. Please join me by making a Giving Tuesday contribution between November 28 and December 12 at any CoVantage branch or through our mobile app if you are a CoVantage Credit Union member. We are grateful for your support of our annual fundraising campaign.”

Individuals and businesses do not have to be CoVantage members to donate. Those interested in giving to the campaign can mail a check payable to CoVantage Cares Foundation, PO Box 107, Antigo, WI

54409; donate at any CoVantage location; through MyCoVantage digital banking or mobile app; or online at covantagecu.org/givingtuesday.

Charities selected to receive funding from the eighth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include: Antigo Community Food Pantry (Antigo); Elcho Area

Community Food Pantry (Elcho); Hmong American Center (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothschild, WI); Crandon Area Rescue Squad (Crandon, WI); Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (Rhinelander, WI);

Community Benefit Tree (Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, WI); Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast

Wisconsin (Shawano, WI); Evergreen Community Initiatives (Stevens Point & Plover, WI); Encompass Early Education & Care (Suamico & De Pere, WI); Abundant Life Mission (Menominee, MI); Friends of the Crystal Falls District Community Library (Crystal Falls, MI); Iron County Little League (Iron River, MI); and Lincoln-Way High School Foundation (New Lenox & Mokena, IL).

For more information about CoVantage Cares Foundation or the Giving Tuesday campaign, go to

www.covantagecu.org/givingtuesday